New SUSSED Portal Launches Tomorrow

The University of Southampton will launch a revamped version of the SUSSED portal for staff and students tomorrow.

The upgrade is intended to increase privacy and improve the user experience for both staff and student users.

Under the new system, no University information will be revealed until after users have logged in. The new login page will then redirect to either the staff or student sections of the portal depending on the user.

The student-facing tabs on the website will be simplified – campus and personal announcements will be integrated into a single announcements tab, and the ‘Programme’ tab will be streamlined to make it easier to use.

Improvements have also been made to make the site easier to use from portable devices such as tablets and smartphones.

Detailed information about the changes can be found on the iSolutions website.