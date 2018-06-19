University of Southampton Ranked 11th In List Of ‘Golden Age’ Universities

The University of Southampton has been ranked eleventh for the second year running in Times Higher Education (THE)‘s list of ‘Golden Age’ universities.

The list ranks the top 200 educational institutions worldwide that were founded as universities between 1945 and 1967.

Southampton is currently the second highest-ranked UK institution on the list, after the University of Warwick (which is ranked eighth overall). A total of 23 UK universities made the rankings.

The University of California, San Diego, has retained its place as the highest ranked ‘Golden Age’ university.

According to the University’s press release, THE describes golden age universities as ‘institutions established in the post-war period when global higher education experienced rapid expansion and increasing investment in research’.

The rankings, which use the same criteria as THE‘s World University Rankings, consider indicators such as teaching and research environment, citation impact, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

Southampton is currently joint 126th in the THE World University Rankings. The University was also recently ranked 96th in the QS World University Rankings, which were published earlier this month.

The full ‘Golden Age’ rankings can be viewed here.