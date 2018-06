University Road, Church Lane and Welbeck Avenue are to close for resurfacing between 21st and 28th June.

The works, carried out by Southampton City Council, will mean access to Highfield Campus from the south side will not be possible while work is being carried out.

Unilink’s U1 bus route will also be diverted to follow the route of the U2 instead of turning into Welbeck Avenue.

More information about the closure can be found on the University website.