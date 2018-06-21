World’s First ‘Hometel’ Comes to Southampton

Room2, an innovative new hotel, has opened in Queen’s Terrace, Southampton.

The brand is owned by the Lamington Group, who operate serviced apartments, and have chosen Southampton as the location for their flagship ‘hometel’, combining hotel level hospitality with more flexibility and home comforts.

Features of the new hotel include larger rooms with kitchen facilities, a split level for families, an on-site shop (or ‘pantry’) and flexible check out times. This new concept seeks to adapt to business travellers not wanting to lose the routine and comfort of home, as well as families with young children needing more space and flexibility.

The building, designed by Shoreditch architecture firm Project Orange, is highly Instagram-able, with pastel interiors and the occasional motivational quote.

Whilst the room prices are somewhat beyond student budgets (the cheapest room is from £89 a night), stays are half price throughout the whole of June and the café is open to all.

With £1 coffee refills and lots of laptop charging points, a new favourite study place could be on the horizon.