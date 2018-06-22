Plaque Installed in Bar 2 to Commemorate Susu the Cat

Yesterday, SUSU (the students’ union) announced that they have installed a plaque in memory of Susu (the cat).

It features a quote from Charles Dickens, ‘what greater gift than the love of a cat’ ,which was voted on by students at last year’s AGM. The other options were ‘time spent with cats is never wasted’ by Sigmund Freud, and ‘arise from sleep, old cat, and with great yawns and stretchings, amble out for love’ by Kobayashi Issa.

The blog post published by SUSU announcing the news said:

To commemorate the life of our much loved cat, Susu, we have installed a plaque in Bar 2. Susu enjoyed exploring the Union building among the crowds of students, but more often than not, she could be found snoozing down in Bar 2. A quote from Charles Dickens perfectly captures her memory. The plaque can be found next to the entrance of the Cube in Building 42.

Our honorary president, Susu was prone to sleeping on Bar 2’s underfloor heating or sofas, and when she was younger and the Cube was a regular nightclub she would sit by the till and greet everyone as they arrived. It’s only fitting that this plaque (complete with a cat-shaped SUSU logo) will live where she loved to spend her time.

To find out more about the life of Susu, read her obituary.