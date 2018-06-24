Give Your Feedback On Proposed Campus Developments

The University has announced that next week it will be holding an exhibition about its future campus development plans.

Staff, students and members of the local community are invited to attend the showcase, which will be open in Garden Court on Highfield Campus on Monday 25th June between 2pm and 7pm and Tuesday 26th June between midday and 7pm.

According to the blog post advertising the event, the aim of the exhibition is ‘to start a conversation about the challenges we have on our campuses and outline some of the potential projects’ which the University is working on as part of ‘a programme of investment across our campuses to ensure we have an estate environment worthy of a world-class university’.

There will be more detailed exhibitions about individual development projects in the future, starting with an event on future car parking projects which will be held during autumn.

Exhibition attendees will be able to fill out feedback forms at the event to leave their comments. Alternatively, feedback can be e-mailed to estatedevelopment@southampton.ac.uk before 23rd July.

More information about the event and some of the materials that will be shown at the exhibition can be accessed here.