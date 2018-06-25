Professor at Southampton’s Statistical Sciences Research Institute to Win Prestigious Award

The 2018 Julius Shiskin Memorial Award for Economic Statistics, which recognises especially valuable contributions to the field of economic statistics, has been awarded to Danny Pfeffermann, a Professor of Social Statistics within the University of Southampton.

This esteemed award is given to those who have made distinctive progress in advancing understanding of economic statistics. The award was jointly received by Barry Bosworth, Senior Fellow in the Economics Study Program at The Brooking’s Institute, making this the 46th and 47th Julius Shiskin Memorial Awards to be handed out.

Professor Pfeffermann, who is also the Director of Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics and Professor of Statistics at the Hebrew Institute of Jerusalem, has demonstrated statistical research acumen in myriad areas of economic statistics. These include productivity growth and capital formation, and he’s also advised the appropriate statistical agencies for improving in these areas. Additionally, Professor Pfeffermann has been recognised for developing ameliorated major programs such as modelling of complex survey data and time-series small area estimation.

The two recipients of the award will be honoured at events hosted by the Washington Statistical Society, the National Association for Business Economics, and the Business and Economics Section of the American Statistical Association, the three sponsors of the award.