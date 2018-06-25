SUSU To Sponsor IEEE Women in Engineering International Leadership Summit 2018

It has been announced that SUSU will be the organisational sponsor of the IEEE Women in Engineering International Leadership Summit (ILS) 2018.



The event, which has been organised by University of Southampton students, will be held in Southampton from Monday 13th August – Wednesday 15th August 2018. This will mark the first time that the ILS has been held in the UK.

According to the ILS website, the summit aims to ’empower women to choose their own career path and facilitate the recruitment and retention of women in technical disciplines’.

SUSU’s Vice-President Education, Sam Dedman, said that the union is ‘incredibly proud’ to be supporting the event.

He added:

This is the perfect example of an event for students being run and organised by students – something that we as a Students’ Union take incredibly seriously and were all too happy to support and sponsor in any way that we could. We would like to wish all of the delegates attending the very best, and hope they enjoy their time at our University and in the fantastic city of Southampton!

Aneesha Sethi, Chair of the ILS 2018 organising team, said that they ‘feel honoured’ to have been given the opportunity to host the event in Southampton.

She added that the committee had recieved a ‘tremendous amount of support’, and that she wanted to ‘specifically thank’ SUSU for their support as organisational sponsor.

The programme for the summit will include a careers fair, talks and workshops, dinner at the Southampton Harbour Hotel and a barbeque at SUSU.

There will also be a panel discussion at Winchester Guildhall and an optional Winchester city tour.

More information, including details on how to register and obtain tickets for the summit, can be found on the event website.