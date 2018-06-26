University Appoints New Vice President (International)

The University has appointed Winnie Eley as its new Vice President (International).

Ms Eley will join the University on 1st October 2018. For the last five years, she has been Deputy Vice-Chancellor (International and Advancement) at the University of Newcastle in Australia.

She has lived, worked, studied and volunteered across the world, and previously worked for the British Council in both Nigeria and Hong Kong.

She commented:

Simply Better [the University’s current programme of improvements]is an important strategy to Southampton underpinned by collegiality, sustainability, quality and internationalisation – all these four principles are very dear to my heart. I look forward to joining and contributing to a global university that truly embraces diversity and cares to have a deliberate university-wide international strategy that will give Southampton lasting advantages and impact globally.

Southampton’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sir Christopher Snowden, said that he was ‘delighted’ to welcome Ms Eley to the University.

‘Her skills, experience and leadership in global engagement will make our University even more visible and interactive on the international stage’ , he added.

At the University of Newcastle, Ms Eley sits on the institution’s Executive Committee.

She is also currently an appointed auditor for the Quality Assurance Committee of the University Grants Committee in Hong Kong and is part of the International Academic Advisory Committee for the QS-APPLE and QS-MAPLE Higher Education conferences.

She is also currently studying for a DBA in Higher Education Management at the University of Bath.