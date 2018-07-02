Southampton Stand Up To Racism Announce Anti-Trump Protest

Southampton Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) have announced that they will organise a ‘Stand Up To Trump’ protest on Friday 13th July.

The event will coincide with both the expected date of the US President’s visit to the UK and a national ‘Together Against Trump’ march and rally which will take place in London.

According to the Facebook event for the Southampton protest, ‘this protest will be one of many that will take place in towns and cities across the country on Friday 13th July, uniting all those who oppose Trump’s racism, sexism and bigotry to send a clear message that we reject his politics of fear and division’.

‘There has never been a more urgent need to stand up to the World’s #1 racist and the politics he espouses’, the event description explains.

Protesters will assemble outside the Civic Centre from 4pm in the afternoon. SUTR have said there is also likely to be coach transport to the large-scale London demonstration for those who wish to attend.

SUTR are also urging those planning to attend the protest to support other local anti-Trump events, including the Regional Day of Action (organised by the South East Branch of Unite) on 7th July, and the student walk out (organised by Socialist Students Southampton) taking place from 12-2pm on 13th July.