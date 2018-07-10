Organ Donations on The Rise in Hampshire

40 people from Hampshire became lifesaving organ donors during the 2017/18 financial year. This helped the UK reach its highest ever number of donor representing a 53% increase in Hampshire in the last decade.

The figures come from the NHS Blood and Transplant’s annual Transplant Activity Report, published yesterday (Monday 9 July). Overall, the report reveals growing support for organ donation, both in Hampshire and nationwide.

Nationally, a record 1,574 deceased people donated organs during the 2017/18 financial year.

Of the 40 deceased organ donors from Hampshire, 7 came from Portsmouth and 5 or fewer from Southampton. Meanwhile, according to the press release sent to Wessex Scene, 19 to 20 people are on the organ transplant waiting list for Portsmouth and Southampton, respectively,

In a press release, Sally Johnson, Director of Organ Donation and Transplantation for NHS Blood and Transplant, said:

We’re incredibly grateful to all the families in Hampshire who have chosen to say ‘yes’ to organ donation. Organ donation is the only hope for many desperately ill people. We know many families feel a sense of pride and comfort from their decision to save lives through organ donation. We want more people to have that opportunity.

NHS Blood and Transport’s jurisdiction is England and Wales only. In December 2015, the Welsh Government passed the Human Transplantation (Wales) Act, making it the presumption that adults in Wales have consented to donation, unless they have actively opted out. A Welsh government report published in December 2017 suggested the law change had had little or no effect on donation numbers so far. Currently, a bill making opt-in the presumption in England is making its way through the House of Commons.

Anyone may join the NHS organ donor register list regardless of age and medical conditions. For more information about registering, please click here.