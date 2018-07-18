Summer Graduation Begins Today

The University is celebrating the graduation of 7,500 students from all over the world from today until the 27th of July.

This year sees the first medical students studying jointly between Kassel School of Medicine at Gesundheit Nordhessen Holdings and the University of Southampton graduating, as well Electronic and Mechanical Engineering students who split their degree programme between the UK and the Malaysian campus.

“Graduation is one of the most exciting and important times of the year and on behalf of the University I would like to congratulate all our graduating students on their significant achievements,” said Professor Sir Christopher Snowden, Vice-Chancellor and President of the University of Southampton.

“I also want to thank all of the staff at the University for their support and commitment in helping our students achieve their success,” Professor Snowden continued.

“I am very aware of how important pastoral and academic support is to students and I am sure that most graduates have at least one member of staff who made a special difference to their time here at Southampton.”

In addition to the undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral awards, a number of honourary Doctorates of Science will be awarded to leading figures in scientific, medical and engineering fields. Professor Dame Jane Francis, Director of the British Antarctic Survey and a Southampton geology graduate, will receive the doctorate for her work with ancient polar climates.

All graduation ceremonies will be streamed live, for those unable to come to Southampton.