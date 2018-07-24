Southampton City Council Cabinet Reshuffle

The leader of Southampton City Council, Chris Hammond, has announced his new Cabinet at a Full Council Meeting on Wednesday 18th July.

Mr Hammond unexpectedly became the Council leader following his predecessor’s shock loss in Bitterne ward in the May local elections. Following the May local elections, where 16 of Southampton’s 48 council seats were up for election, Labour retained their majority of two on the council.

The cabinet reshuffle brings in one new face. Newly-elected Councillor (Cllr) Lorna Fielker, who won her seat in the ward of Swaythling, within which the Wessex Lane Halls complex resides, will take on the role of Adult Social Care. Meanwhile, Cllr Warwick Payne steps down from a cabinet role to take up a new job with a PR and Communications Agency while continuing to be a representative of Woolston ward.

Overall, the new cabinet is formed as follows, with the ward in which they were elected in brackets:

Leader – Clean Growth & Development – Cllr Christopher Hammond (Woolston)

Adult Care – Cllr Lorna Fielker (Swaythling)

Aspiration, Schools and Lifelong Learning – Cllr Dr Darren Paffey (Bargate)

Children and Families – Councillor John Jordan (Bitterne)

Community Wellbeing – Councillor Dave Shields (Freemantle)

Finance and Customer Experience – Councillor Mark Chaloner (Shirley)

Homes and Culture – Councillor Satvir Kaur (Shirley)

Transport & Public Realm – Councillor Jacqui Rayment (Bevois)

Commenting on the reshuffle, Mr Hammond said: