University of Southampton Broadlands Car Park Southern Section Closed for 8 Weeks

The southern section of the University’s Broadlands Car Park, located adjacent to Building 45 on Highfield Campus, will be closed for the next 8 weeks.

The closure, which took effect on 30 July, is due to two unrelated factors. Following the University’s recent estates framework exhibition, seeking public feedback on plans for the development of Highfield Campus and beyond, site investigations have commenced to find out about ‘the ground conditions around campus and inform future planning’.

At the end of June, Hampton Car Park (located in the far north-eastern part of Highfield Campus on the opposite side of Broadlands Road) was also closed for a week for site investigations.

The other factor requiring a temporary reduction in the vehicle capacity of Broadlands Car Park is the installation of a telecoms mast in the car park.

No-one may park on site outside of the visitor’s car park, located between Salisbury Road and Gower Building, unless they possess and display a valid permit. Student parking at the University of Southampton’s academic sites is usually limited only to those with medical needs.