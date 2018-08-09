Union Films Shortlisted for Best Student Cinema

Southampton’s student-run cinema, Union Films, has been shortlisted in the long-running The Cinema For All Film Society of the Year Awards.

This prestigious award is part of the annual Community Cinema Conference, which has been established since 1969. This year, the award ceremony is on 8th September at the Showroom Cinema in Sheffield.

Union Films, which is overseen by a committee and part of SUSU’s Creative Industries Zone, is run entirely by student volunteers. They show a variety of older films and Hollywood blockbusters in both 2D and 3D in the student community and the general public.

On the nomination, Vice President of Democracy and Creative Industries, Evie Reilly, said:

I’m thrilled to see Union Films recognized for their amazing work. They’ve achieved so much in this past year, purely through the hard work, dedication, and enthusiasm of their volunteers. Max, the Cinema Manager, and the committee have been through a lot this year, but they should be truly proud of what they achieved, and this nomination is a reflection of that.

We at Wessex Scene wish Union Films the best of luck!