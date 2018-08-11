Southampton RAG Sets New Fundraising Record For Second Year in A Row

It’s been announced that the University of Southampton’s student union raised a record charity fundraising total during the 2017-18 academic year.

£229,354.21 was raised across the academic year by student fundraising and the student union’s Raise and Give (RAG) group. The funds were raised through a variety of events and activities, ranging from bake sales, to mountain treks, to sky dives.

Commenting in a SUSU press release, VP Engagement, Fleur Elizabeth Walsh, said:

I’m incredibly proud of all our students and societies who have contributed to this record breaking total, and I want to say thank you to everyone who has dedicated themselves to fundraising this year. I’m excited to continue the amazing work of RAG into the new year, and hopefully beat our target again!

More than 35 charities benefitted from money raised last year. The three core charities money was provided to, as voted for by students, were CLEAR, AIDS Orphan and Mind. CLEAR assists asylum seekers and refugees in the Southampton area, AIDS Orphan helps children affected by HIV/AIDS and Mind focuses on mental health.

CLEAR Project Manager Mike Brown said in the press release:

I am very pleased that CLEAR is one of Southampton RAG’s supported charities. The students of The University of Southampton show an incredible passion for refugee issues locally and globally, and the Students’ Union organises an imaginative programme of fundraising events throughout the year to which CLEAR is proud to contribute. I extend CLEAR’s gratitude for Southampton RAG’s generous donation to the members of the Committee and to all the students of the University.

Meanwhile, Ian Govendir, Founder and CEO of AIDS Orphan UK Trust, also commented:

A big thank you to all the students at the University of Southampton Students’ Union for making such a magnificent fundraising effort this year. AIDS Orphan is a small international non-government organisation and this donation will make a big difference. We are currently building a school in Ahero in Kisumu, northern Kenya. From all of the children we are supporting: ‘Thank you!’

Last year, fundraising records were also broken as £219,299.14 was raised during the 2016-17 academic year, with c.£125,000 raised from events for other charities and more than £77,000 through student fundraising. This means the new record total represents a more than £10,000 or a 4.59% increase on the previous record total raised last year, as well as being a 38.84% increase on the 2015-16 academic year total.