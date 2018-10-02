University of Southampton Launches Investigation Into Politics Lecturer’s Tweets

The University of Southampton is launching a formal investigation into a series of public tweets posted by Dr Justin Murphy, an academic in Political Science at the University.

While most of Dr Murphy’s tweets were originally overlooked, on the 25th September he replied to a tweet asking about his belief of the definition of communism with the following tweet:

The classic definition: “From each according to their ability, to each according to their need.” I finally solve the friggin’ puzzle of how to do it, after ~200 years of retards trying & failing, & now all the internet commies be like “nvm we don’t want it.” https://t.co/12Dro07xdJ — Justin Murphy (@jmrphy) September 25, 2018

This tweet led to him being accused of using ‘hateful, ableist and disrespectful’ language by SUSU President Emily Dawes and subsequently resulted in the unveiling of previous tweets by Dr Murphy, which many people have viewed as inappropriate and offensive.

The University has confirmed a formal investigation will take place, with a University spokesperson providing the following statement to Wessex Scene:

The personal views expressed by a member of staff on his personal social media are clearly incompatible with a University which prides itself on its tolerance, collegiality and inclusivity, and we completely disassociate ourselves from these comments. We take this matter very seriously and we have immediately launched a formal investigation.

Wessex Scene contacted SUSU President Emily Dawes regarding her social media posts calling out Dr Murphy for this tweet and others. Regarding what action or actions she’d like the University to take, Emily said:

I cannot comment at this time on our desired outcome. I will say that we are working very closely with the university right now to ensure an effective result is achieved, which requires the HR policy to be followed rigorously, hence why I cannot comment. The university and SUSU are treating this with the upmost severity and I hope our students understand the legal boundaries that we face. I heavily encourage any students that have something to say to email me at pres@susu.org, where I will make sure everything is kept confidential.

Emily Dawes also informed Wessex Scene that she first became aware of the tweets in question following a student contacting her during Freshers, which she saw yesterday when she returned to her desk after Freshers’ events.

Emily also stated that before tweeting publicly, she emailed the University’s HR (Human Resources) department, as well as a senior member in the Faculty of Social Sciences (FSS), who ‘passed on my concerns to the Dean’.

In view of the close proximity of SUSU sabbatical officer social media posting about Mr Murphy’s tweets, Wessex Scene asked Emily Dawes if there had been any pre-planned coordination of these social media posts. Emily said:

There was no pre-planned coordination. I found the tweets via the email from a student, immediately flagged it up with the university and let my colleagues know that we work on the same campus as this lecturer. The response from my sabbatical team was of their own accord and was simply them reacting (justifiably) with disgust and anger.

In May 2018, Dr Murphy compared abortion to necrophilia by tweeting that: ‘The question of necrophilia does raise some interesting and useful challenges to many comfortably held positions today. For instance, if you’re pro-choice in the abortion debate, I find it very difficult to see how you could possibly have ethical objections to necrophilia.’

After this tweet was released he was subsequently interviewed by Babe in an attempt to understand the reasoning behind his words and when asked how he ‘drew the parallel between necrophilia and abortion’ he said that ‘… you could actually justify necrophilia on grounds of queer politics or even more mainstream feminist politics’.

He has received strong criticism from yesterday evening for another of his tweets:

Hey @unisouthampton it’s a shame one of your professors here is so negative about Humanities degrees as it looks like he could do with one to learn what language is and is not appropriate to use!!!! 🤨 If anyone else has experienced similar behaviour please email pres@susu.org! https://t.co/B035Iqr6E0 — Emily Harrison #SotonFreshers #GoingToSouthampton (@SotonVPSC) 1 October 2018

As well as several SUSU sabbatical officers and students, a University of Southampton Modern History academic, Dr Charlotte Lydia Riley, has also criticised Dr Murphy’s tweets:

I don’t have anything particularly against political science as a discipline but it does seem to be especially well-stocked with edgy man-babies who think a little bit of provocative posturing is a good replacement for actual critical thinking. — Dr Charlotte Lydia Riley (@lottelydia) October 1, 2018

Dr Murphy has defended on Twitter the tweets which have been singled out, including with the following post:

When you become an adult, nobody can let you talk. You talk how you please and let the chips fall where they may. Would you really want a professor who only talks the way they are told to by their boss? Think about that. https://t.co/mzwYUBFXeU — Justin Murphy (@jmrphy) October 1, 2018

Dr Murphy has also posted regarding the University process now taking place concerning his tweets:

Wow, so today I was invited to an “urgent meeting” at the university. In all sincerity, they were very nice and reasonable about everything. They were so nice that they gave me a 30 day vacation! (Not joking.) — Justin Murphy (@jmrphy) October 2, 2018

Wessex Scene will update this story as more detail comes to light.