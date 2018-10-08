Political Profiles: Jeremy Corbyn

The man, the myth, the legend. Who is the man behind the allotment and what does the leader of the opposition stand for?

At 69 years old, Jeremy Corbyn has been in British political office since he was 25 and an MP for Islington North since 1983. He has always been an outstanding local politician and outspoken activist for the working classes, minorities and oppressed groups.

With a background in activism, Jeremy Corbyn has historically been on the front line fighting against the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, violence against Palestinians, apartheid and fascist regimes worldwide. He has also been widely supported by the major UK trade unions such as Unite and UNISON for his consistently strong stance on grassroots worker’s rights throughout his time in office.

Whilst his track record is pretty impressive, Jeremy has still made his fair share of enemies along the way. In fact, his principals are often the very things that get him into trouble. Right-wing members of the party often voice their dislike for him due to his leftist and socialist policies. Corbyn has also gone against the party whip over 500 times since becoming an MP proving his dedication to these principals. However, he’s obviously doing something right though as he won a record 59.5% of the leadership vote in 2015 (3 times that of any other candidate).

Often the subject of harsh media criticism, there is sometimes a fair deal of confusion as to what his actual policies are. So, here is a brief outline of his main policies (taken from the 2017 Labour party manifesto).

Education and young people

Free tuition fees for all university and college students – regardless of age

Free school meals and reduced class sizes for primary and secondary students

Tax on private school fees

Welcome international students

Compulsory onsite councillors in all schools

Votes for 16- and 17-year olds

Minorities and oppressed groups

Welcome more refugees into the UK from war-torn countries

Shut down inhumane detention centres for asylum seekers such as Yarl’s Wood

Increase funding to areas experiencing increased immigration

Increased funding to local councils to help those in the social care system

Increased benefits for carers

Stronger stance on racial, religious and sexist discrimination

Introduce legislation banning discrimination towards LGBT individuals

Social security

Living wage of £10 an hour

Increased paternity pay and time off

Regulation to force companies to take the interests of workers into account as they would their shareholders

Fairer benefits and testing for those unable to work due to reasons such as disabilities

Better council funding to tackle homelessness

Taxation

Increased taxes for the top 5% of earners

Cracking down on tax evasion

Increased corporation tax (as we currently have the lowest rates of any developed economy)

NHS

Increased funding to improve the NHS

Pay rises for nurses

Increased funding for mental health services – with a focus on young people

Infrastructure

Caps on rent and utility costs to make housing affordable

Nationalisation of rail, energy and water companies

Increased funding to build new affordable homes

Free public WIFI

Fairly share this investment between different regions of the country (not just London and the South)

Environment

State-funded research and investment into sustainable energy sources

Stronger public transport networks with caps on fares

Dedication to meet climate targets set out by the UN and the EU

Ban fracking

Commitment to protect UK wildlife and green spaces

As you can see, not only are his policies pretty comprehensive in his duty to the many not the few but they are also fully funded shown by his commitment to fairly tax the richest in our society.

Some may criticise him as a radical left-winger – what they are forgetting is that most of these policies are already in place across Europe.

Turns out the man behind the allotment is just a wholesome old bloke committed to making Britain a fairer society for all – who also makes cracking homemade jam.