Your Campus Needs You!

Calling all nurses, doctors, engineers, humanities students, oceonographers, marine biologists, artists and anyone else who has the pleasure of attending lectures outside of Highfield campus!

If you are one of the lucky few who have had the wonderful experience of having to navigate your way out of Highfield campus into one of the many other campuses around town whether it be Avenue or even the University Hospital, the union wants to hear from you.

The VP Student Communities Officer, Emily Harrison, has conducted a sites survey in order to gather student feedback on their experience in a non-Highfield campus. The survey ranges from questions concerning transportation, the student experience, the catering services, and even how comfortable you feel on the campus.

It would be great for you to take ten minutes out of your day to answer these questions as they would play a fundamental role in setting up the Union’s agenda in reforming university life outside Highfield. Not only that but there are many gifs involved in the questions that are sure to bring a smile to your face.

If you would like to take the survey the only conditions you must fill are that you have attended at least one lecture in either: