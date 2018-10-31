Crowdfunding Campaign to Help Dying University of Southampton PhD Student Back Home to Iraq to See Son

A crowdfunding campaign has been launched to help a gravely ill University of Southampton PhD student get back home in time to see her husband and 8 year-old son in Iraq before it’s too late.

University of Southampton PhD student Arij Altai, 38, was due to return to Iraq in September with her son and husband, but was too ill to travel by normal passenger plane having developed terminal cancer. Ms Altai was first diagnosed with secondary breast cancer back in February, but her condition had deteriorated to the extent that by the time her visa had expired, she had been admitted to Southampton General Hospital with terminal cancer with the cancer having spread to her bones, lymphatic system and lungs. Soon she is to be transferred to a hospice as her condition has deteriorated further.

A crowdfunding campaign has been set up on GoFundMe by Deborah Fulcher Cornah to raise the estimated costs required to fund a medical flight home to Iraq. Deborah Fulcher Cornah states on the crowdfunding page that:

Areej’s wish is to get home to Iraq to be with her family. Her husband has managed to get back from Iraq to accompany her home and the aim is to do this as soon as possible. Until yesterday, we were still hoping and trying to plan for taking a regular flight to Iraq next weekend (along with oxygen, medications, etc.). However, as Areej’s condition has worsened, her entire medical team are in agreement that she is too unwell to fly on a regular flight and that there is a high risk of complications or death. The only option remaining to us is a medical flight, which we would have to fund privately.

It is later explained that following extensive research, the best quote available for a fully medically-equipped flight from Southampton to Baghdad, Iraq is £56,538.00.

Arij Altai and her husband Ahmed came to the UK in 2013 with their son Ali, to both study for a PhD in linguistics at the University of Southampton. Their visas and sponsorship expired in September, forcing Ms Altai’s husband and son to return to Iraq, while Ms Altai was unable to accompany them due to the deterioration in her health.

According to the BBC, Ms Altai has said:

‘I don’t want to die now, before I see my son and can be with him.’

In an update on the GoFundMe page this morning explaining why Ms Altai’s son can’t come to the UK instead, Ms Fulcher Cornah said that attempts had been made, ‘liaising with the the UK and Iraqi Governments requesting that Ahmed and Ali could stay in the UK when it became obvious that Areej’s condition was deteriorating‘. However, ‘no progress’ was made with either government, other than Ahmed being allowed to return for a short time last week due to his wife’s condition getting worse.

Ms Fulcher Cornah also cited other factors as to why seeking to send Ms Altai home was the aim rather than bringing her son and husband here, including concerns about further disruption to Ali’s schooling, the need for the family to return to Iraq to fulfil their PhD sponsorship ‘obligations in paid employment’ and how it was Arij Altai’s ‘wish to go home’.

As well as donating funds, a number of other ways to help Ms Altai return home are listed towards the bottom of the crowdfunding post, including encouraging people to share the story via social media, contact if you know anyone in the medical flight industry who may be able to help, and/or if you know anyone at the University of Southampton who could provide assistance.

Should Ms Altai’s condition deteriorate further to the extent that a medical flight is no longer possible or the funds are not able to be raised, Ms Fulcher Cornah states on the fundraising page that her default position will be to refund ‘unless told otherwise’ by those who donate.

As of Wednesday afternoon at 15:10pm, £29,141 had been raised out of the total sought of £56,538, with nearly £8,000 raised in the previous hour and a half alone.

If you would like to make a donation to the crowdfunding campaign to return Ms Altai home, please click here.