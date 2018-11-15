Latest
Search
Wessex Scene
Credit: David Stanley.
Credit: David Stanley.

Fire Services Called to Building 13 on Highfield Campus

0
By on News


The fire services have been called to Building 13, otherwise known as the Tizard Building, on Highfield Campus, after reports of smoke in the building.

At least 4 Hampshire Fire and Rescue trucks with water hoses were called into action.

Credit: David Stanley.

Wessex Scene contacted the University for more information and it’s been confirmed that smoke was reported in Building 13 and that this was caused by something overheating. The Fire and Rescue service attended and have been venting the smoke out of the building. The building was also successfully evacuated with no injuries reported.

Credit: David Stanley

The university spokesperson also added:

As always we’re grateful to staff and students who enacted our evacuation procedure so successfully and extend thanks to Hampshire Fire and Rescue for their swift response and support.

Credit: David Stanley.

The building is expected to re-open soon. This story will be updated if and when we receive more information.

Related posts:

  1. Fire Engines Called to House on Gordon Avenue-Straighteners to Blame
  2. Firefighters called to Fire on Highfield
  3. Permission Granted for New Building on Highfield Campus
  4. Building Work On Highfield Campus to Enter Next Phase
  5. Emergency Services Called After Naked Man Runs into Solent
Tags:
avatar

Editor 2018-19 | International Editor 2017/18. Final year Modern History and Politics student from Bedford. Drinks far too much tea for his own good.

Related Stories

Leave A Reply