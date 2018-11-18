SUSU You Make Change Anonymous Submissions Will No Longer Be Published

SUSU’s You Make Change feedback system will no longer publish anonymous submissions.

In a move brought in just before the weekend, a clause on the You Make Change webpage now states:

You can submit ideas or questions anonymously, however these will not be displayed publicly. That does not mean that we won’t still consider and act upon them though.

The move was made without any consultation of either student union trustees or the Union Senate, although it is not entirely clear if any sabbatical officers were consulted about the change. Wessex Scene understands that all but one You Make Change submission made in relation to President Emily Dawes’ mural tweet controversy were made anonymously. This means that if the new rule is applied retrospectively to anonymous submissions already placed prior to this weekend, only one submission related to this will eventually be published.

Wessex Scene also understands that since its inception as a tool for students to ask questions, petition for change and provide feedback to the students’ union, 397 out of 931 total submissions (43%*) have been made anonymously. Additionally, during the current sabbatical term, 62% of all submissions made (72 out of 117) were anonymous.

SUSU were contacted on Sunday afternoon for clarification as to why the change has been made and why trustees and senators were not consulted before it was implemented. It should be noted that SUSU offices are closed on Sundays, so any official response will not be forthcoming until Monday earliest.

*All % figures rounded to 1dp.