Emily Dawes to resign as Union President

Nearly a month after her initial tweets regarding the World War One Mural, it has been announced by SUSU that Emily Dawes has decided to resign from her position as Union President with immediate effect. She released the following statement.

“After careful consideration I’ve decided that it’s best if I step down from my role.

I sincerely apologise for the offence and disrespect caused by my earlier comments, which were misinformed. I acted impulsively and as such fully accept how careless and hurtful my words were.

I’ve had a wonderful time as President and am sad to be leaving. All my thanks go to everyone who has supported me throughout my Presidency, and I wish the team and the Union all the best.”

Steve Gore, Vice President Sports and the Deputy President will cover the duties of the role as it will remain vacant for the rest of the academic year. He will be supported by the rest of the sabbatical team, prior to nominations opening for the 2019-20 role in January.