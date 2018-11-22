SEMESTER ONE PROVISIONAL TIMETABLE RELEASED

The University of Southampton has officially released the provisional exam timetable of the First Semester for the academic year 2018/2019.

It is that time of the year again where amidst an endless series of assignment deadlines we must face the cold hard reality of the January exams. The University of Southampton has officially released the provisional timetable for the Semester One exams.

Nevertheless, this is only a provisional timetable and it is subject to change. The official individual exam timetables including locations, times and seat allocations should be accessible at the latest by Monday the 17th of December.

The official exam period for 2018/2019 is Monday the 14th of January up until Friday the 28th. Keep in mind that there may be exams on Saturday the 19th.