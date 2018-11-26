Announcement: Sexual Consent Awareness Society and Union Release Student Survey on Sexual Assault

Content Warning: Talk of sexual assault and rape

Recently, a University executive commented that sexual assault was not an ‘important topic’ at University. All the same, research from Revolt Sexual Assault found that 62% of students in their survey, conducted with the Student Room, had experienced sexual violence at University. According to the same survey, only 2% felt able to report it to their university, and 29% did not even know how to make a report to the University.

The Sexual Consent Awareness society conducted a mini ‘consent in sports’ survey during summer. With 126 responses, 62% said they had been sexually assaulted, raped or harassed, and 52% said they knew somebody else in their own sports team or another that had been sexually assaulted, raped or harassed. Some went into detail about their or others assaults. Its quite clear, that this topic is important to talk about.

In general, 47% of transgender people are sexually assaulted in their life time, and LGBT+ people are 4 times more likely to develop a serious mental disorder, often associated with the phobic nature of discriminatory offences, including corrective rape.

Black and Ethnic Minority (BAME) survivors of sexual assault are the least likely to both access support services and receive adequate support that is ‘culturally competent’ for their needs, as sexual assaults are often racialised.

So, the Sexual Consent Awareness Society have been working with the Students Union over the last few months, and are conducting a university wide survey to better understand sexual harassment, sexual assault and rape at our University. The research is important in showing the need for more adequate policies against sexual assault for our students, more accessible support systems for students to access, and a harder line on condemning all forms of sexual assault and harassment at University.

We want to ensure all students are safe at university. To inform our campaign, we’d like to know if students, or their friends, have experienced some form of sexual assault during their time at university (this includes outside of the university campus).

Please note that for the safety of those involved, this questionnaire is completely anonymous. This information will only be used to support our efforts to ensure all students are safe at university – it will not be used to identify you.

Please take the survey here

Sexual Consent Awareness Society and Southampton Universities Students Union