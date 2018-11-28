Latest
Search
Wessex Scene
Credit: SUSU

#SUSUFoodDrive: You CAN make a difference!

0
By on News


This holiday season, the External Engagement Zone and the Students’ Union are working to provide a donation point for non-perishable food items on Highfield Campus.

Between Monday 26 November and Tuesday 18 December, there will be a collection bin situated on the Concourse inside the Students’ Union (Building 42) for students, staff and the public to donate non-perishable food items for those who struggle in the wider  community.

At the end of the collection period, a group of student volunteers will take the donations to a food bank run by Southampton City Mission.

This project is part of the External Engagement Zone’s aim to improve casual volunteering opportunities and strengthen links with the local community.

If you want to volunteer to help with donation collection, please contact Charlotte, the Community and Volunteering Officer at cc8g16@soton.ac.uk.

Related posts:

  1. All You Need to Know About… the Engagement Zone
  2. Union Spring Election 2018 Results
  3. Donation Point For Refugee Crisis Organised On Campus
  4. Candidate Interview: Jenny Bortoluzzi, VP Engagement
  5. Nominations for Autumn Elections Now Open
avatar

Wessex Scene's friendly neighbourhood Opinion Editor with a love of memes, food and complaining. Also News Editor at the Soton Tab and occasional contributor to The Daily Touch.

Related Stories

Leave A Reply