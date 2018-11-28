SUSUFoodDrive: You CAN make a difference!

This holiday season, the External Engagement Zone and the Students’ Union are working to provide a donation point for non-perishable food items on Highfield Campus.

Between Monday 26 November and Tuesday 18 December, there will be a collection bin situated on the Concourse inside the Students’ Union (Building 42) for students, staff and the public to donate non-perishable food items for those who struggle in the wider community.

At the end of the collection period, a group of student volunteers will take the donations to a food bank run by Southampton City Mission.

This project is part of the External Engagement Zone’s aim to improve casual volunteering opportunities and strengthen links with the local community.

If you want to volunteer to help with donation collection, please contact Charlotte, the Community and Volunteering Officer at cc8g16@soton.ac.uk.