SUSU Enterprise Fund Deadline at 9AM on 3rd December

The deadline to apply for SUSU’s Enterprise Fund initiative is fast approaching, at 9am on Monday 3rd December.

According to the specific web page for the initiative, the fund provides a potential opportunity for ‘entrepreneurial and innovative students’ to help business ideas they may have, come to fruition. Individuals who apply could receive up to £500 for the idea, product or project they pitch.

VP Engagement Fleur Elizabeth Walsh commented to Wessex Scene:

The SUSU Enterprise Fund is a fantastic initiative we’ve been running for several years. It gives students at the beginning of their business journey the opportunity to pitch for up to £500 of funding, to help kick-start their idea. I’m really looking forward to see what our students have been working on, and being able to help them progress!

Fleur Elizabeth Walsh also clarified that the fund is ideal for those at the very beginning of a business or project. She further recommended when asked by Wessex Scene for general advice for any prospective applicants to assume the project or industry will not be necessarily well-known by those who read the applications, explain how their idea may be different from what already exists and how funding could help them realise their vision.

It is also detailed before the online application form itself some questions which any application should seek to provide answers to, including ‘What is your marketing strategy and brand?’. The form itself is composed of 7 questions, including 2 requesting a student’s name and surname and their uni email address.

If an applicant’s idea is successfully shortlisted, they will be expected to provide a 5 minute presentation pitch of their idea on Monday 10th December. The decision and announcement of those who receive funding support will be made on Wednesday 12th December.

The form is available via the previous hyperlink, but can also be accessed here.