SUSU International Forum To Take Place Tomorrow in Building 42, Bar 2, at 11am

Tomorrow morning at 11am, SUSU will host its first International Forum on Level 2 of Building 42 in Bar 2, allowing students to consider and discuss ideas about all things international and related to the University and students’ union.

The forum will offer the opportunity for casual discussion about changes students would like to potentially see within the Union and University regarding international students, events, representation and other more international-themed topics.

Commenting to Wessex Scene, VP Student Communities Emily Harrison explained more about the initiative:

The International Forum came about as a result of my Sabb plan, where I pledged to work to increase international student representation. Currently there is just one International Officer to represent over 6,500 students, all of who have different needs and wants. The hope is that having an International forum will provide these students with an opportunity to raise any issues that are important to them so we can work to improve their experience here!

The event is open to all students and completely free to attend. Refreshments will also be provided. While the event is expected to last 1-2 hours, students are free to drop into proceedings and do not need to stay the whole duration if they don’t wish to.

The plan is for the forum to become a regular monthly event during term time. To book a place so organisers have an idea about attendance numbers, students are advised to fill out the event attendance form, linked here.