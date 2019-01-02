Latest
Credit: Aymen Qader.

SUSU Website Survey with £25 Amazon Voucher Opportunity Closes on 4th January at 4pm

By on News


SUSU’s consultation of students on how to improve the student union’s website will be closing on 4th January at 4pm. Students who participate before then in providing feedback on what they would like to see on the website could win a £25 Amazon voucher.

VP Engagement Fleur Elizabeth Walsh, who launched the survey, commented to Wessex Scene:

The website has often been a topic of discussion, and there is a consensus it could benefit from an update. In order for us to make susu.org the best platform for students, we need to hear what they’d like to see on susu.org. We really appreciate any students taking the time to help us improve the website, and as such all participants will be entered into a draw to win a £25 Amazon voucher!

Among the questions asked on the short survey which takes only a couple of minutes to complete, participants are asked about what information they would like to see on the website’s home page and ease of use on different technological devices.

To access the survey before its closure at 4pm on 4th January, click here.

