Improvements on Campus to Cause The Closure of Highfield Interchange And Pedestrian Pathways in January

Highfield Interchange and North Gower car park will be closed from 6th-14th January, while from 3rd January there will be closures of pedestrian pathways close to SUSU Shop and Building 37 (Student Services).

The interchange will be closed due to the University’s resurfacing of Salisbury Road, while the latter closures are also as a result of University improvement works, this time due to the installation of new heating pipes.

During the period of 6th-14th January, Unilink routes U2, U6 and the rare U9 will be best to catch from Highfield Campus at the Burgess Road stops outside Building 45 (Health Sciences). Meanwhile, U1 buses will continue to stop adjacent to the Jubilee Sports Centre.

The University is installing a ‘more pedestrian-focussed surface’ on Salisbury Road with the overall completion of this work expected in May 2019. The road has been closed to all vehicles except Unilink buses and essential traffic since 15th October 2018.

The work taking place on Salisbury Road from 6th-14th January is the first phase of the project. Phase two for 5 weeks from 15th January will see access to the Common via the road cut off. For full details as to the different phases of the Salisbury Road project and how it will affect access to Buildings 53 and 59 (Mountbatten and Zepler), click here.

The closure of Highfield Interchange for 8 days follows recent disruption to University Road and the road’s traffic lights between Hartley Library and Redbrick. The reduction of traffic to one lane on part of this road in the autumn was due to the laying down of ducts in preparation for the installation of new heating pipes for the University. In an internal communication thanking staff and students for their patience, the University described this work as ‘important to improve the resilience of the heating system on Highfield Campus’.

As a result of this important work, students can expect some disruption to use of pedestrian pathways from 3rd January onward with the work’s completion expected in early March.

In the first part of January, the footpath on the southern side of SUSU shop will be dug up, while from mid-January excavation work will be taking place on Redbrick. The Monday market will continue to run during this period. The University has promised that ‘the works will progress in a way that ensures noise is not an issue in exam locations’.