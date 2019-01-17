Nominations Open for SUSU Spring Elections Until 1pm on 13th February

Nominations are open for SUSU’s Spring elections, including the 5 full-time, paid sabbatical officer roles in 2019/2020. The nomination period closes on Wednesday 13th February at 1pm.

At SUSU’s AGM in November, plans to restructure and reduce the number of paid sabbatical officer roles from 7 to 5 were approved, along with changes to student officer roles, including the creation of a specific LGBT+ officer. This means that at the 2019 Spring elections, University of Southampton students can stand for any of the following sabbatical officer positions:

For those interested in standing for any of the roles above but want to find out more, drop-in sessions with current sabbatical officers and student coordinators are being held on three separate dates:

Thursday 17th January, Students’ Union (B42), 2–4pm

Tuesday 22nd January, WSA Café, 12-2pm

Tuesday 5th February, Avenue Campus (location TBC) 2–4pm

A host of other student representative roles which are voluntary and are filled without delaying a year of your degree or graduating this summer, are also up for election:

4 roles available on the Winchester School of Arts (WSA) committee.

31 student leader roles including, but not limited to, BAME Officer, Intra-Mural Officer, RAG President and Wessex Scene Editor.

4 Student Trustee positions.

Students who put themselves forward in the latter roles can gain significant experience and employability skills and can also later nominate themselves for volunteer recognition through SUSU’s STRIVE scheme.

To nominate yourself for any role before the nomination period closes on 13th February, click here. You’ll be asked to provide a short statement as to why you think you’re the best person for the role and what would you seek to do if elected, 5 key manifesto points and a recent photograph of yourself. To suggest a friend for a role, click here.

After nominations close, candidates are briefed about how the elections will run on Friday 15th February. Online campaigning begins on Monday 18th February and physical campaigning on Monday 2nd March. Voting will be open from 9am on Friday 6th March and will close at 4pm on Monday 9th March.