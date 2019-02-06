Urgent Police Appeal for U1 Bus Witnesses

Trigger Warning: talk of rape.

Police are looking to identify 13 witnesses who are believed to have information on a reported rape.

An investigation is being conducted by the police into the reported rape of an 18-year-old woman in Riverside Park on 2nd December 2018.

The police are searching for 13 potential witnesses who were captured by CCTV on the U1 bus at 11:30pm outside Montefiore Halls on Wessex Lane. All of their images have been released to aid this investigation. One witness whose face cannot be clearly identified was captured walking outside Sainsbury’s on Burgess Road in the direction of Wessex Lane at 11:15pm.

If you are one of the people police have identified or have any information regarding this rape, then please contact the police immediately by calling 101 and quoting ‘Op Scorch’.

The police appeal with CCTV images of the 13 individuals they would like to speak to can be viewed below: