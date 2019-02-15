Fleur Elizabeth Walsh Resigns as Vice President Engagement

SUSU have announced that Fleur Elizabeth Walsh has decided to resign from her sabbatical officer role as Vice President Engagement with immediate effect.

She has released the following statement:

After much consideration I have decided to resign from my role as Vice President Engagement due to personal circumstances. I’d like to take this time to thank all our amazing volunteers, especially those I’ve had the pleasure of working closely with in the External Engagement Zone, and those in Halls. I’d also like to thank and praise the sabbatical team for their unwavering dedication to improving the student experience.

Students’ Union Acting President and Vice President Sports, Steve Gore, commented:

On behalf of the Students’ Union, I would like to offer my thanks for the hard work and enthusiasm that Fleur has brought to the role of Vice President Engagement over the last semester. The sabbatical team are saddened to see Fleur go, but offer our best wishes to her in her future endeavours. We hope that she will look back on her time with SUSU as a rewarding experience where she made a positive difference to the experience of many students. The role of Vice President Engagement will be covered by members of the sabbatical team for the remainder of this academic year.

The role will remain vacant for the rest of the academic year and will then be replaced by the new Vice President Activities role as part of the Union’s recent reduction of sabbatical officer roles from seven to five.

The 2019-2020 VP Activities for the next academic year will be chosen in the upcoming Spring Elections, with the candidates for the role being announced on Monday.