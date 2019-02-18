Latest
Union Elections 2019: Official Candidate List

News Union Elections 2019


The official candidate list for nearly all the student union roles up for election this Spring has now been published. Find out who’s running for 2019/20 below! 

Following feedback from students and an error with the nominations system, SUSU have reopened nominations for the roles of MedSoc President, Medicine Faculty Officer (MedSoc VP), and UHS Officer. These will remain open until Wednesday 20th February at 16:00.

Online campaigning for these roles will then begin on Thursday 21st February at 9:00, before returning to the normal Spring elections timeline, with voting open between Wednesday 6th March at 9:00 and Friday 8th March 16:00.

Union President:

Aaron Page
Emily Harrison
George Fairweather
Henry Hill
Henry Oliver-Edwards
Nikhil Mukherjee

Vice President Education and Democracy (Deputy President):

Evelyn Hayes
Jessica Harding
Joanne Lisney
Sebastian Graves-Read

Vice President Activities:

Abigail Mustard
Corin Holloway
Fiona Sunderland

Vice President Welfare and Community:

Daphne Li
Fleur MacInnes
George Hart
Laura Barr

Vice President Sports:

Olivia Reed

Student Trustees:

Nathaniel Ogunniyi
Ned Williams
Zakaria Al Shmaly

WSA Welfare Officer:

Sarah Willcocks

Wessex Scene Editor:

Charlotte Colombo

The Edge Editor:

Jack Nash

SUSUtv Station Manager:

Curtis Kenneavy
Molly Blumsom

Surge Radio Station Manager:

William Hough

Union Films Cinema Manager:

Rhiannon Brunt

RAG President:

Benjamin Shaw
Samuel Agnew
Siobhan La Roche-Seeley

Arts and Humanities Faculty Officer:

Joel Jordan

BAME Officer:

Halima Jibril
Chloe King

Disabilities Officer:

Lily McDermaid

Engineering and Physical Sciences Faculty Officer:

Alicja Bochnacka
Guna Govindu

Enterprise Officer:

Jiaqi Ling

Environment and Life Sciences Faculty Officer:

Michael Carter

International Officer:

Dibyayan Ghosh
Guna Govindu

Joint Honours Officer:

Ibukunoluwa Adegbite

LGBT+ Officer:

Parth Pandya

Performing Arts Officer:

Peter Forbes
Oliver Johnson

Sustainability Officer:

Jonty Hackett
Christina Olgaard
Miguel Robles Florez

Women Officer:

Brodie Brown

Halls Officer:

Ibukunoluwa Adegbite
Rishi-Nayan Varodaria

Wellbeing Officer:

Emily Whelan

Intra-Mural Officer:

James Franks
Juliette Nunn

Athletic Union Officer:

Sophie Bennett
Robert Davis.

