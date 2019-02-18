Union Elections 2019: Official Candidate List

The official candidate list for nearly all the student union roles up for election this Spring has now been published. Find out who’s running for 2019/20 below!

Following feedback from students and an error with the nominations system, SUSU have reopened nominations for the roles of MedSoc President, Medicine Faculty Officer (MedSoc VP), and UHS Officer. These will remain open until Wednesday 20th February at 16:00.

Online campaigning for these roles will then begin on Thursday 21st February at 9:00, before returning to the normal Spring elections timeline, with voting open between Wednesday 6th March at 9:00 and Friday 8th March 16:00.

Union President:



Aaron Page

Emily Harrison

George Fairweather

Henry Hill

Henry Oliver-Edwards

Nikhil Mukherjee

Vice President Education and Democracy (Deputy President):

Evelyn Hayes

Jessica Harding

Joanne Lisney

Sebastian Graves-Read

Vice President Activities:



Abigail Mustard

Corin Holloway

Fiona Sunderland

Vice President Welfare and Community:

Daphne Li

Fleur MacInnes

George Hart

Laura Barr

Vice President Sports:

Olivia Reed

Student Trustees:

Nathaniel Ogunniyi

Ned Williams

Zakaria Al Shmaly

WSA Welfare Officer:

Sarah Willcocks

Wessex Scene Editor:

Charlotte Colombo

The Edge Editor:

Jack Nash

SUSUtv Station Manager:

Curtis Kenneavy

Molly Blumsom

Surge Radio Station Manager:

William Hough

Union Films Cinema Manager:

Rhiannon Brunt

RAG President:

Benjamin Shaw

Samuel Agnew

Siobhan La Roche-Seeley

Arts and Humanities Faculty Officer:

Joel Jordan

BAME Officer:

Halima Jibril

Chloe King

Disabilities Officer:

Lily McDermaid

Engineering and Physical Sciences Faculty Officer:

Alicja Bochnacka

Guna Govindu

Enterprise Officer:

Jiaqi Ling

Environment and Life Sciences Faculty Officer:

Michael Carter

International Officer:

Dibyayan Ghosh

Guna Govindu

Joint Honours Officer:

Ibukunoluwa Adegbite

LGBT+ Officer:

Parth Pandya

Performing Arts Officer:

Peter Forbes

Oliver Johnson

Sustainability Officer:

Jonty Hackett

Christina Olgaard

Miguel Robles Florez

Women Officer:

Brodie Brown

Halls Officer:

Ibukunoluwa Adegbite

Rishi-Nayan Varodaria

Wellbeing Officer:

Emily Whelan

Intra-Mural Officer:

James Franks

Juliette Nunn

Athletic Union Officer:

Sophie Bennett

Robert Davis.