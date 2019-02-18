Union Elections 2019: Official Candidate List

The official candidate list for nearly all the student union roles up for election this Spring has now been published. Find out who’s running for 2019/20 below!
Following feedback from students and an error with the nominations system, SUSU have reopened nominations for the roles of MedSoc President, Medicine Faculty Officer (MedSoc VP), and UHS Officer. These will remain open until Wednesday 20th February at 16:00.
Online campaigning for these roles will then begin on Thursday 21st February at 9:00, before returning to the normal Spring elections timeline, with voting open between Wednesday 6th March at 9:00 and Friday 8th March 16:00.
Union President:
Aaron Page
Emily Harrison
George Fairweather
Henry Hill
Henry Oliver-Edwards
Nikhil Mukherjee
Vice President Education and Democracy (Deputy President):
Evelyn Hayes
Jessica Harding
Joanne Lisney
Sebastian Graves-Read
Vice President Activities:
Abigail Mustard
Corin Holloway
Fiona Sunderland
Vice President Welfare and Community:
Daphne Li
Fleur MacInnes
George Hart
Laura Barr
Vice President Sports:
Olivia Reed
Student Trustees:
Nathaniel Ogunniyi
Ned Williams
Zakaria Al Shmaly
WSA Welfare Officer:
Sarah Willcocks
Wessex Scene Editor:
Charlotte Colombo
The Edge Editor:
Jack Nash
SUSUtv Station Manager:
Curtis Kenneavy
Molly Blumsom
Surge Radio Station Manager:
William Hough
Union Films Cinema Manager:
Rhiannon Brunt
RAG President:
Benjamin Shaw
Samuel Agnew
Siobhan La Roche-Seeley
Arts and Humanities Faculty Officer:
Joel Jordan
BAME Officer:
Halima Jibril
Chloe King
Disabilities Officer:
Lily McDermaid
Engineering and Physical Sciences Faculty Officer:
Alicja Bochnacka
Guna Govindu
Enterprise Officer:
Jiaqi Ling
Environment and Life Sciences Faculty Officer:
Michael Carter
International Officer:
Dibyayan Ghosh
Guna Govindu
Joint Honours Officer:
Ibukunoluwa Adegbite
LGBT+ Officer:
Parth Pandya
Performing Arts Officer:
Peter Forbes
Oliver Johnson
Sustainability Officer:
Jonty Hackett
Christina Olgaard
Miguel Robles Florez
Women Officer:
Brodie Brown
Halls Officer:
Ibukunoluwa Adegbite
Rishi-Nayan Varodaria
Wellbeing Officer:
Emily Whelan
Intra-Mural Officer:
James Franks
Juliette Nunn
Athletic Union Officer:
Sophie Bennett
Robert Davis.