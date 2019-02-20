Fundraising Cake Sale from 11AM on 20th February at Southampton General Hospital Reception

A cake sale is taking place at Southampton General Hospital’s main reception from 11AM today to raise funds for TV equipment for the hospital’s D10 ward and Enhanced Care Support Team (ECST).

D10 ward is a low-risk isolation unit of the hospital responsible for caring for patients under the categories of infectious diseases and general medicine.

The fundraising event aims to raise around £400 to pay for TV brackets, TV trolleys and indoor aerials to help make the ward a more welcoming environment for patients.

The sale is expected to last until 3PM.