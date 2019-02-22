Update – Unidentified Object on Salisbury Road, Highfield Campus Found to be Harmless

Specialist officers from the Royal Navy’s bomb disposal unit were called to Highfield Campus today to investigate an unidentified object in Salisbury Road. After investigating, the object has been assessed as harmless.

Around midday today a small, unidentified object was found during excavations of Salisbury Road. As a precautionary measure, the Royal Navy specialist unit were on site to assess the situation and people in adjacent were asked to vacate rooms facing onto the road.

The University of Southampton confirmed just after 4PM that the object had been deemed harmless and the site declared safe.

The rooms affected by the incident were to be closed all day, while the Salisbury Road entrance to Building 59 was also cordoned off. However, the University also stated that ‘all buildings will revert to normal operations ASAP’.