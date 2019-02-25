SUSU to Hold Its First Own LGBT+ Pride Parade on Thursday 28th February

The students’ union are holding their first-ever LGBT+ pride parade from 4pm on Thursday 28th February and have invited all student groups and societies to participate.

The parade, which will kick off by the flagpole next to Hartley Library, will loop around Highfield Campus to Avenue and back again. It is expected to last an hour. Societies who would like to take part must fill in a form, available here. Filming and photography may take place at the event.

The reasoning for the creation of SUSU’s own parade was outlined by SUSU Vice-President Student Communities, Emily Harrison in a post on Facebook:

Southampton Pride is a fantastic event, however it happens in the Summer when most students are not here and therefore miss out on the chance to celebrate, especially if they may not be comfortable celebrating publicly at home.

With the fourth and final week of SUSU’s marking of LGBT+ History Month devoted to the theme of “Celebration”, the pride parade will be followed by a Pride Party in The Bridge from 7pm until midnight. Local queer bands will be playing live and LGBT+ cocktails will be available; £0.50 from the sale of each of these cocktails goes to the local trans charity Chrysalis.

There has been considerable marking of LGBT+ History Month by the University, SUSU and LGBT+ Society, ranging from the students’ union highlighting on social media of LGBT+ history figures chosen by students, to the University’s annual Stonewall lecture. This year’s lecture, given by Professor Bruce R. Smith from Georgetown University, focused particularly on the evolution of the term ‘queer’.

The weather forecast for Thursday afternoon currently predicts cloudy with sunny intervals and a temperature of 11° Celsius.