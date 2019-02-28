SUSU to Hold Events on 1st March: National Day of Unplugging

The students’ union are holding a host of events on Friday 1st March to mark the National Day of Unplugging (NDU).

The idea behind NDU is for people to keep their electronic devices unplugged and unused for a whole 24 hours. It’s described on the NDU’s website as a ‘communal digital detox’. Instead, participants are encouraged to take a step away from your smartphone and laptop, appreciate the world around you and, possibly the most revolutionary aspect, engage in face-to-face conversation.

To assist people taking on the challenge, SUSU’s Sustainability Zone are holding a series of society events throughout the day:

Aerial Sports, 10:00 – 11:00, The Cube (Level 2, Building 42)

Zumba, 12:00 – 13:00, The Cube (Level 2, Building 42)

Circus Skills by CircusSoc, 14:00 – 15:30, The Cube (Level 2, Building 42)

SalsaSoc taster session, 16:00 – 17:00, The Cube (Level 2, Building 42)

Free doughnuts available in The Cube all day

MindSoc available all day for tea and a chat, The Cube (Level 2, Building 42)

LiveSoc Open Mic Night, 19:30 – 22:00, The Bridge (Building 42)

First 30 drinks in The Bridge are free*

(*choices from a set drink menu)

Those participating are encouraged to share what they got up to in their digital detox time after 1st March via the hashtags #unplug and #nationaldayofunplugging.