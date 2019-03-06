Man Charged in Riverside Park Rape Police Investigation

Trigger Warning: Contains talk of sexual assault.

A man has been charged with raping a woman in Riverside Park in December.

An 18-year-old woman was attacked in Riverside Park sports field near Woodmill Lane, Bitterne, between 11:30 and 11:50PM on the 2nd of December 2018. Jozef Janczura, 33, has been charged with ‘rape of a female over the age of 16-years-old and causing actual bodily harm’ and will appear before Southampton Magistrates Court on Thursday 7th March.

As part of the investigation into the case, known as Operation Scorch, police appealed at the beginning of last month for 13 potential witnesses in connection to the case to come forward, 12 of whom had been recorded on CCTV on the U1 bus at 11:30PM on 2nd December, outside Montefiore Halls on Wessex Lane.