Union Elections 2019: Exit Poll Open

Voting in the Spring 2019 Student Union Elections opened at 9AM this morning and will close at 4PM on Friday 8th March.

With Elections Night itself just around the corner, it’s again time for Wessex Scene to conduct our annual exit poll to determine the likely sabbatical officer results.

In previous years, we have had success in predicting some of the actual results in advance. Last year, for example, our exit poll correctly predicted the results of 5 of the-then 7 roles up for grabs and even in the two polls which were incorrect, merely had the winners in the runner-up spot instead.

