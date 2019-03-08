Breaking: Union President Candidate Henry Hill Disqualified from Elections

Union President candidate Henry Hill has been disqualified from the Union Elections.

Henry Hill has been disqualified by the Union Senate for being in breach of the By-law and guidance for candidates. One of the reasons for his disqualification was spending above campaign limits.

Individuals who have voted for Henry Hill as their first preference, will see their votes transferred to their second preferences.

Here is the Returning Officer, Sonya Enright’s statement in full:

As Returning Officer, I received and investigated a series of complaints relating to one of the candidates standing for Union President, Henry Hill. These complaints covered potential breaches of various aspects of the Elections By-Law and Guidance, which are in place to ensure free and fair elections with accountable campaigning. Amongst the complaints was a significant campaign overspend which resulted in extensive social media reach that is otherwise extremely unlikely to have been possible. Having reviewed the evidence, I find that the candidate was in breach of the By-law and Guidance. The cumultaive effect of the breaches, as well as the relative significance of the overspend, are serious enough to withdraw the candidate from the election. Union Senate considered and accepted my recommendation that Henry Hill should be withdrawn from the election with immediate effect. The Senate vote excluded any senators who were known to have any vested interest in the current elections. As voting is underway, the candidate will still appear on the online ballot, but will be marked as withdrawn. Any votes cast for the candidate will automatically be transferred to the voters’ next preference during the count after the voting has closed.

Henry Hill is no longer part of Wessex Scene‘s Union President exit poll. Prior to his disqualification, he was polling in second place. If you have not voted in our exit polling after voting officially, please click here to indicate your sabbatical officer first preferences.