Union Elections 2019: Full Results

Here are the full results, including a round-by-round breakdown for the sabbatical roles.

Union President – Emily Harrison elected in Round 5 by a majority of 524.

Round 1: Emily Harrison 1,206 votes; Nik Mukherjee 614; Aaron Page 495; Henry Oliver-Edwards 417; George Fairweather 336; RON 287 – RON eliminated for Rd. 2.

Round 2: Emily Harrison 1,240; Nik Mukherjee 655; Aaron Page 541; Henry Oliver-Edwards 478; George Fairweather 374 – George eliminated for Rd. 3.

Round 3: Emily Harrison 1,41; Nik Mukherjee 740; Aaron Page 646; Henry Oliver-Edwards 532 – Henry eliminated for Rd. 4.

Round 4: Emily Harrison 1,474; Nik Mukherjee 896; Aaron Page 810 – Aaron eliminated for Rd. 5.

Round 5: Emily Harrison 1,826 (58.38%); Nik Mukherjee 1,302 (41.62%) – Emily elected Union President for 2019/2020.

Vice President Education and Democracy – Joanne Lisney, elected in Round 4 by a majority of 29.

Round 1: Jessica Harding 724; Joanne Lisney 634; Evelyn Hayes 629; Sebastian Graves-Read 578; RON 311 – RON eliminated for Rd. 2.

Round 2: Jessica Harding 770; Joanne Lisney & Evelyn Hayes tied on 680; Sebastian Graves-Read 633 – Sebastian eliminated for Rd. 3.

Round 3: Jessica Harding 923; Joanne Lisney 896; Evelyn Hayes 863 – Evelyn eliminated for Rd. 3.

Round 4: Joanne Lisney 1,309 (50.56%); Jessica Harding 1,280 (49.44%) – Joanne elected VP Education and Democracy for 2019/2020.

Vice President Welfare and Community – Laura Elizabeth Barr, elected in Round 4 by a majority of 1.

Round 1: Laura Elizabeth Barr 821; Fleur MacInnes 739; George Hart 618; Daphne Li 479; RON 252 – RON eliminated for Rd. 2.

Round 2: Laura Elizabeth Barr 853; Fleur MacInnes 781; George Hart 676; Daphne Li 524 – Daphne eliminated for Rd. 3.

Round 3: Laura Elizabeth Barr 1,027; Fleur MacInnes 935; George Hart 803 – George eliminated for Rd. 4.

Round 4: Laura Elizabeth Barr 1,315 (50.02%); Fleur MacInnes 1,314 (49.98%) – Laura Elizabeth Barr elected VP Welfare and Community for 2019/2020.

Vice President Activities – Fiona Sunderland, elected in Round 3 by a majority of 237.

Round 1: Fiona Sunderland 997; Corin Holloway 840; Abigail Mustard 823; RON 373 – RON eliminated for Rd. 2.

Round 2: Fiona Sunderland 1,096; Abigail Mustard 911; Corin Holloway 910 – Corin eliminated for Rd. 3.

Round 3: Fiona Sunderland 1,518 (54.23%); Abigail Mustard 1,281 (45.77%) – Fiona Sunderland elected VP Activities for 2019/2020

Vice President Sports – Olivia Reed, elected in Round 1 by a majority 1,795.

Round 1: Olivia Reed 2,357 (80.75%); RON 562 (19.25%) – Olivia Reed elected for 2019/2020.

So, that means that on International Women’s Day, an all-female sabbatical officer team was elected. Congratulations once again to Emily, Joanne, Laura, Fiona and Olivia.

Student Officers

Arts and Humanities Faculty Officer – Joel Jordan with 178 votes.

Athletic Union Officer – Sophie Bennett with 322 votes.

BAME Officer – Halima Jibril with 224 votes.

Disabilities Officer – Lily McDermaid with 363 votes.

Engineering and Physical Sciences Faculty Officer – Alicja Bochnacka with 276 votes.

Environment and Life Sciences Faculty Officer – Michael Carter with 172 votes.

Enterprise Officer – Jiaqi Ling with 245 votes.

International Officer – Dibyayan Ghosh with 216 votes.

Intra-Mural Officer – James Franks with 275 votes.

Halls Officer – Rishi-Nayan Varodaria with 401 votes.

LGBT+ Officer – Parth Pandya with 451 votes.

Medical Society President – Abdullah Khaled with 276 votes.

Performing Arts Officer – Oliver Johnson with 244 votes.

RAG President – Siobhan La Roche-Seeley with 410 votes.

Surge Radio Station Manager – William Hough with 390 votes.

Sustainability Officer – Miguel Robles Florez with 349 votes.

SUSUtv Station Manager – Molly Blumsom with 406 votes.

The Edge Editor – Jack Nash with 347 votes.

UHS Officer – David Hendry with 351 votes.

Union Films Cinema Manager – Rhiannon Brunt with 347 votes.

Wellbeing Officer – Emily Whelan with 477 votes.

Wessex Scene Editor – Charlotte Colombo with 369 votes.

Women Officer – Brodie Brown with 507 votes.

WSA Welfare Officer – Sarah Willcocks with 107 votes.

Student Trustees

Nathaniel Ogunniyi with 278 votes.

Ned Williams with 311 votes.

Zakaria Al Shmaly with 314 votes.