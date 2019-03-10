To commemorate Women’s Month this March, SUSU External Engagement Zone are raising awareness of period poverty with their multi-campus donation points as part of the national Red Box Project scheme.

Between Monday 4th March and Friday 28th March, there will be “red box” donation points in the SUSU reception areas situated at Highfield, Avenue and the Winchester School of Art (WSA) campuses.

The following items are being accepted as donations:

Panty liners

Sanitary towels

Tampons

Menstrual cups

Underwear

Tights

The donations received at Highfield and Avenue will go to local schools that have partnered with the Red Box Project scheme and given to female students for free. Meanwhile, the WSA donations will be given to homeless women with the help of Trinity, their core charity of the year.

If you are interested in volunteering to help with donation collection or want any further information, please contact Charlotte Colombo at cc8g16@soton.ac.uk.