University of Southampton’s Annual Science and Engineering Day on Saturday 16th March

The University of Southampton is hosting on Saturday 16th March its annual Science and Engineering Day.

In line with British Science Week, from the 8-17th of March the University is hosting its Science and Engineering Festival, and Saturday’s events mark the busiest period of the festival with a range of free events put on for the public to engage with.

Held at Boldrewood and Highfield Campuses, the day’s events range from a panel discussion on ‘Ethics and Artificial Intelligence (AI)’, to a special concert at Turner Sims in relation to HIV research, to the award-winning Lights Express Roadshow run by the Physics and Astronomy Department in collaboration with the Optoelectronics Research Centre. The latter event features ‘powerful lasers not generally seen outside research labs’. While all events are free, some require pre-booking. To view the day’s timetable in full and book relevant events, click here.

Due to the strong winds and rain forecast for the day, a number of outdoor activities have been relocated to indoors:

Archaeology Village will be in B44

Valley Gardens activities will be in B38/40

Winchester Science Centre activities will be in B45

Welcome desks will now be located in B6 (Nuffield Theatre), B44, B32 and B176 (Boldrewood)

The day is designed to host a range of activities suitable for all ages and visitors can engage on social media via the hashtag #SOTSEF.