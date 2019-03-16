The University of Southampton Is Shortlisted for Two Whatuni Awards

The University of Southampton has been shortlisted for two Whatuni awards.

The Whatuni Student Choice Awards are based on reviews from students across the UK. These opinions are collected and analysed to find the best universities for each of the 13 different award categories. To be successfully nominated a university must receive in the region of 150-200 reviews. This year, the organisation took opinions from over 160 UK-based institutions, resulting in feedback from over 41,000 students.

The two categories where the University has received recognition are ‘Clubs and Societies’ and ‘Postgraduate Experience’. This reflects a remarkable improvement, as in 2018 the University was ultimately ranked 9th in the clubs and societies category and was not featured at all in the postgraduate experience category. However, this year Whatuni has recognised the range of opportunities provided to students through the Student Union’s clubs and societies.

Acting SUSU President Steve Gore commented to Wessex Scene:

It’s awesome to see Southampton has been shortlisted for two well deserved awards in the WhatUni? Student Choice Awards. What makes these awards significant is that they are decided entirely by reviews submitted by our students, which shows that we must be excelling in these areas as we are often our own harshest critics. Our massive offer of 300+ clubs and societies has been shortlisted for the second year in a row, truly cementing what we do as sector leading.

He also gave credit to the ‘tireless work of the 2,000+ student volunteers’ who run the clubs and societies, highlighting how accessibility and inclusivity has been key to their success.

The positive reviews from our postgraduate student population has meant the University has progressed in this category in 2019. Steve Gore added:

SUSU has also recently put work into ensuring postgraduate student voice is heard by senior staff more by adding postgraduate student representatives to faculty boards. We hope that through more initiatives like this we can continue to improve on student experience.

It will be a tense wait to see if the University of Southampton can ultimately claim victory as the results will not be declared until 25th April 2019. Should the University be triumphant, it will join other achievers at a ceremony in London hosted by the comedian Omid Djalili.

