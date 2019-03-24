Varsity 2019 – Live Blog

Welcome to Wessex Scene’s live coverage of Varsity 2019.

It’s still all to play for in this 11th anniversary edition of the sporting tournament between the University of Southampton and the University of Portsmouth. Follow us here and on social media from 7:45AM to keep up with results of all the days’ fixtures as they’re announced and live coverage from a range of sports, courtesy of our rove reporting team.

Roving reporters initials:

TW – Travis Walton; RW – Rachel Winter; MH – Megan Hart; LC – Louise Chase; ZS – Zach Sharif; IMP – Ivan Morris Poxton; AB – Aaryaman Banerji.