Summer Graduation Ceremony Applications Now Open!

Final year students received an email last Friday inviting them to apply for their Summer graduation ceremony, the applications opened on Tuesday 19th March.

The email invited students to complete an online application form to confirm their attendance at the ceremony. Students are able to choose an ‘in-absentia’ option where the certificate will be sent via post and they do not have to attend the ceremony, and students also have the option to defer to a future event. Two free guest tickets can be reserved through the online application, however children under six will not be allowed into the ceremony. Extra tickets are not currently available but any extra tickets will be on sale during the first week of May.

Attendance at the graduation ceremony is of course subject to the completion of your degree, with final results being published on 27th June. However, students should still confirm their attendance even if they are unsure, as the booking will just be cancelled and deferred to a later date if they have not completed their degree or received their results by this time.

Students must also check that the name at the top of their invitation is correct (both first name and surname) and that it is how it appears on other legal documents, as that is the name that will be printed onto certificates. If you need to update your name on your student record, please visit the student office with proof of identification.

Applications will close on Tuesday 9th April 2019 at midnight and bookings cannot be made after this date.

Answers to any general queries regarding the graduation procedures and the day itself can most likely be found here.