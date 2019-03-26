Latest
St. Mary's Road, Credit: Geograph

Huge Fire Blazes at Building Site near St Mary’s Road

50 firefighters are on the scene tackling a huge blaze at a building site near St Mary’s Road, not far from Liberty Point Halls. Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service are warning people to ‘avoid the area’ near St Mary’s Road.

 

These tweets posted by The Breeze, a local radio station, on Twitter show the scale of the fire:

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service have closed down St. Mary’s Road and A33 Kingsway. Hampshire Police have also cordoned off the area. A tweet from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service described the fire. “Firefighters are battling a large blaze in a timber-framed building which is under construction.” Their latest update stated that 10 fire engines and 2 aerial ladder platforms were at the scene.

Updates to follow.

