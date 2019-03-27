Semester Two Exam Provisional Timetable Released

The University of Southampton has officially released the provisional exam timetable of the second semester for the academic year 2018/2019.

Nevertheless, this is only a provisional timetable and it is subject to change. The official individual exam timetables including locations, times and seat allocations should be accessible by Monday 29th April at the latest.

The official exam period for 2019 is Monday 20th of May until Friday 7th June. While there will be no exams on the 27th May as it is a bank holiday, keep in mind that there may be exams on Saturday 25th May and Saturday 1st June.