Latest
Search
Wessex Scene
Credit: Aymen Qader.
Credit: Aymen Qader.

Students’ Union Building Temporarily Evacuated Due to Fire

0
By on News


The students’ union main building on Highfield Campus (Building 42) had to be temporarily evacuated earlier this afternoon due to a fire.

As shown in the picture in VP Sports and Acting Union President Steve Gore’s tweet below, Hampshire Fire and Rescue were called out:

The incident was caused by a fan blowing out and spreading smoke across Concourse, the area around reception and The Bridge. The issue has now been resolved and Building 42 is open as usual.

Related posts:

  1. Firefighters called to Fire on Highfield
  2. Fire on Portswood Road
  3. Portswood Sainsbury’s Evacuated After Fire Breaks Out
  4. BREAKING: Solent Halls Evacuated Following Fire
  5. Fire Services Called to Building 13 on Highfield Campus
Tags:
avatar

Editor 2018-19 | International Editor 2017/18. Final year Modern History and Politics student from Bedford. Drinks far too much tea for his own good.

Related Stories

Leave A Reply