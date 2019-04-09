Students’ Union Building Temporarily Evacuated Due to Fire

The students’ union main building on Highfield Campus (Building 42) had to be temporarily evacuated earlier this afternoon due to a fire.

As shown in the picture in VP Sports and Acting Union President Steve Gore’s tweet below, Hampshire Fire and Rescue were called out:

I don’t want to alarm anyone but SUSU is a little bit on fire pic.twitter.com/jzc9USTL7d — Steve Gore, VP Sports 🏀 (@SotonVPSport) 9 April 2019

The incident was caused by a fan blowing out and spreading smoke across Concourse, the area around reception and The Bridge. The issue has now been resolved and Building 42 is open as usual.